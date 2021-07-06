Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,396 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

