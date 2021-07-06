Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,036 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,310. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.62 and a 12-month high of $290.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

