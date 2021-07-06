GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.