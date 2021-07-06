GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. 3,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,163. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

