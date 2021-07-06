Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Avalara by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,683 shares of company stock worth $14,736,535. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. 888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,585. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

