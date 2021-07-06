Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $319.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

