Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,693 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HP were worth $44,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.