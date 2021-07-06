CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 815,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CDHSF stock remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

