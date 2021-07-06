Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.97. Geberit has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

