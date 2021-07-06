Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,357. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

