Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 21.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of DKSH stock remained flat at $$77.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63. DKSH has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

