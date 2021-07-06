Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.38

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 3122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,304 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $8,899,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 249,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

