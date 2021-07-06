Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.87

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.87 and last traded at C$20.71, with a volume of 35933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.78.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.