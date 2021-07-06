Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $360.07

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $360.07 and last traded at $359.38, with a volume of 216661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

