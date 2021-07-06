Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.53. 7,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,109. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

