Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 14,655 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

