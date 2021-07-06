Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

