112,713 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

