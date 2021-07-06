Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.