William Blair Initiates Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TASK stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

