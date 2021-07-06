EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

ENLC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.