GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.66. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,596. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.74. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.