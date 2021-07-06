GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,502. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

