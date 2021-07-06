DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $120.32. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

