GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.06. 213,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

