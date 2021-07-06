Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,671. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

