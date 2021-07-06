Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.