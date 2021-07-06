Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.56. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.