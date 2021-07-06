Professional Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Professional Planning increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

