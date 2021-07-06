Castleark Management LLC Purchases 4,075 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avient worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $21,440,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avient by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

