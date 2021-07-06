Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,953 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

