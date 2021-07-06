Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 739 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $596.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,857. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $594.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $284.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

