Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.18. 6,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

