Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,353. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

