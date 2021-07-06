Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 25,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $65,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

