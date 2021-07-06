Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

