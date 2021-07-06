Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.42 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,125,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 988,735 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

SE traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.14. 20,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

