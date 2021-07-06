iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

