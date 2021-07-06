Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. 18,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,245. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

