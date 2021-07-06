Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,659. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

