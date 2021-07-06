Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Shares of CREE opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

