Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,217. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

