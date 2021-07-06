Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

