Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.03. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

