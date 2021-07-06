Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 19,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of NLY stock remained flat at $$8.87 on Tuesday. 152,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

