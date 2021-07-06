Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Joanna de Montgros Buys 5,205 Shares

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).
Shares of DORE stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.40 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,823. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.14. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.