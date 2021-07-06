Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Joanna de Montgros Buys 5,205 Shares

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Shares of DORE stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.40 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,823. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.14. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

