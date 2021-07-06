Stephens Inc. AR Has $12.09 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IGM stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.83. 22,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,545. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $280.61 and a twelve month high of $409.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.52.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

