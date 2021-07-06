Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $14.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $609.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,388. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

