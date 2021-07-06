Gabelli Funds LLC Has $30.26 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

