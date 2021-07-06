Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,050 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $298,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $574,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

ADI opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

